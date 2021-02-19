Highlights: Big fourth quarter powers Cleveland State past YSU women

The Penguins squandered an 18-point lead against the Vikings Friday afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team squandered an 18-point lead against Cleveland State on Friday and fell to the Vikings, 76-73.

Freshman Nneka Obiazor had a career-high 29 points in the loss. Seniors Mary Dunn and McKenah Peters each added 12 points for the Penguins.

The Vikings were led by Barbara Zieniewska, who finished with 19 points. Maraiah White added 16 and Taylah Levy chipped in 14 for Cleveland State.

The Penguins drop to 8-7 on the season. They will finish up the regular season on Saturday against Cleveland State. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.