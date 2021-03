Sharon product Ty Eilam had a first quarter touchdown for the Titans in the win

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Westminster College football team grabbed a win in their season opener Friday night, 42-21 over Bethany.

The Titans got off to a hot start, scoring the first 42 points of the game.

Sharon product Ty Eilam scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

On the night, Eilam had four catches for 79 yards and the touchdown.

Westminster will travel to Geneva next Friday for their second game of the season.