NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers snapped a five-game losing streak on Tuesday, getting the win over State College, 9-5.

State College would strike first thanks to back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning.

But the Scrappers would answer back in the fifth, scoring five runs to take the lead and never look back.

The two teams continue their series on Wednesday at Eastwood Field.