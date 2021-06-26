Highlights: Big 4th inning helps Black Bears past Scrappers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Virginia Black Bears scored seven runs in the 4th inning to lead themselves past the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 12-6 Saturday night at Eastwood Field.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Black Bears got going in the 1st inning with a RBI-triple from Tucker Mitchell, followed by a RBI-double by Kaeber Rog to make it 2-0.

The Scrappers would respond in the 2nd inning when Mathieu Vallee shot a RBI-single to left field which scored Dan Harwood to make it 2-1.

But the 4th inning would see the Black Bears lead balloon thanks to a 3-run home run by Jake Reinhardt which made it 5-1.

Later in the inning, Garrett Spain hit a RBI-single to make it 6-1.

Mitchell would add another RBI with a single in the 4th to increase the Black Bears lead to 7-1.

Then, Ryan McCoy would bring home two more runs on a double to complete the seven run inning, putting West Virginia in front 9-1.

The two teams will be back in action Sunday at 4:05 at Eastwood Field.