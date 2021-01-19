HIGHLIGHTS: Big 3rd quarter leads Boardman to win over Canfield

Three Spartans scored in double-figures to lead the way in their win over Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team rebounded after a loss over the weekend getting the win over Canfield 66-43.

Leading 35-25 at the break, Boardman went on a 22-10 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Seth Cervello had a team-high 14 for the Spartans while Luke Ryan and Anthony Hightower each added 10 points apiece.

Boardman improves to 8-3 on the season while Canfield falls to 5-8.