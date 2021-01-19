HIGHLIGHTS: Big 3rd quarter leads Boardman to win over Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team rebounded after a loss over the weekend getting the win over Canfield 66-43.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Cardinals and Spartans.
Leading 35-25 at the break, Boardman went on a 22-10 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Seth Cervello had a team-high 14 for the Spartans while Luke Ryan and Anthony Hightower each added 10 points apiece.
Boardman improves to 8-3 on the season while Canfield falls to 5-8.