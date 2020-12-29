HIGHLIGHTS: Big 2nd quarter helps Mooney past Fitch; Cardinals win their third straight

Four Cardinals scored in double figures to lead Mooney to the win over Fitch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team outscored Austintown-Fitch 20-13 in the second quarter to pull away from the Falcons Monday night, earning a 65-48 win.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Cardinals and Falcons.

The teams played a back-and-forth first quarter, with Mooney taking a 14-12 lead after the first quarter.

But the Cardinals’ defense opened things up for Mooney in the second quarter, stretching the lead to nine at the break.

In the second half, Mooney held Fitch to just six points in the third quarter.

Tommy Fire led the Cardinals with 19 points while Mike Pelini had 14. Mick Hergenrother and Drew Pecchi each added 10.

For Fitch, Allen Underwood led the Falcons with 16 points while Todd Simons added 11.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 6-1 on the season while Fitch falls to 1-4.