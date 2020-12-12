HIGHLIGHTS: Big 2nd half leads West Branch past Canfield for third win

The Warriors outscored the Cardinals 34-13 in the second half to pull away for the win on the road

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch boys basketball team grabbed their third win of the season Friday night as they topped Canfield 54-33.

Canfield led 20-19 at the half but West Branch would outscore the Cardinals 34 to 13 in the second half.

Jaxon Hendershott led the way for the Warriors with a game-high 29 while Dru DeShields added 8.

For Canfield, Trey Dye and Chase Lowry each had 7 while Eddie Russo had 6.

West Branch improves to 3-1 on the year while Canfield drops to 1-3.