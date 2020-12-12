HIGHLIGHTS: Big 2nd half leads West Branch past Canfield for third win

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch boys basketball team grabbed their third win of the season Friday night as they topped Canfield 54-33.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Warriors and Cardinals.
Canfield led 20-19 at the half but West Branch would outscore the Cardinals 34 to 13 in the second half.
Jaxon Hendershott led the way for the Warriors with a game-high 29 while Dru DeShields added 8.
For Canfield, Trey Dye and Chase Lowry each had 7 while Eddie Russo had 6.
West Branch improves to 3-1 on the year while Canfield drops to 1-3.