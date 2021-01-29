Highlights: Bender pours in 30, Harding girls pick up 10th win

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding girls basketball team used a big second-half effort to defeat Howland, 52-40 Friday night in an All American Conference battle at Howland High School.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
The game was tied at 24 at halftime but the Raiders turned things up in the final two quarters to pull away for the victory.
Warren Harding senior Kamarah Bender scored a game-high 30 points in her first game back from an injury. Fellow senior Faith Burch added 12 points.
With the win, Harding improves to 10-1 on the season while Howland falls to 2-7.
Howland was paced by Courtney Clark with 14 points while Alyssa Pompelia had 10.