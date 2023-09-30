HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night, the Hubbard Eagles took down Beaver Local 29-25 in a comeback victory.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Hubbard (4-3) will travel to take on Lakeview next week. Beaver Local (4-3) will also be on the road next week, as they play at Indian Creek.

