Highlights: Beaver Local vs. Glenville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local’s season came to an end Friday night, falling to Glenville 48-0.
The Beavers finish the season with a record of 7-4.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
Glenville will take on either Hawken (5-5) or Villa Angela St. Joseph (6-1) in round two.
