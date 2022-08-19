LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Vinny Ballone threw five touchdown passes and added a sixth touchdown on the ground Friday night in Lowellville’s opening week victory over Columbiana, 55-7.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
Columbiana will host McDonald in week two. Lowellville will visit Campbell.
