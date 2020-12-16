Highlights: Balanced Springfield moves to 5-0 with big win over Reserve

Four different Tigers reached double figures Tuesday, led by Alex Rothwell (15) and Adam Wharry (14)

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team defeated Western Reserve, 75-50 Tuesday night in an MVAC battle at Western Reserve High School.

The Blue Devils kept the game close early, trailing just 22-21 after the first quarter. But Springfield used a big second quarter to make it a 39-27 game at halftime. Four different Tigers scored in double figures led by Alex Rothwell with 15 points, Adam Wharry (14), Beau Brungard (13) and Clay Medvec (10).

“It’s been a good start here at 5-0,” said Steve French, Springfield head coach. “We’re a very balanced group, very good group defensively so we’re focusing on the defensive end and that starts our offensive fast break. Anytime you hold a team to 50 points or less, you’re going to have some success.”

“The kids have been great and we’ve been focused,” French continued. “They picked right up after football and we’re working hard every day, playing a little catch up but we’re doing good.”

Reserve was paced by Ryan Gordon with a game-high 16 points, while Noah Klasic had 10.

With the win, Springfield improves to 5-0 on the season, while Western Reserve drops to 1-2.