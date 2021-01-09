HIGHLIGHTS: Balanced Ridge attack gives Rams big win over Lowellville

The Rams were led by Austin Governor with 16 points in a 61-52 win over the Rockets on Senior Night

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge Rams got the best of Lowellville Saturday night, topping the Rockets 61-52 on Senior Night at Mineral Ridge High School.

Three Rams scored in double-figures led by Austin Governor with 16 while Triston Weiss had 14 and Jalen Royal-Eiland added 13. Ridge hit six three’s on the evening.

For Lowellville, Anthony Lucente had a game-high 28 points in the loss.

Mineral Ridge improves to 1-3 on the year while Lowellville drops to 6-3. The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Rockets.