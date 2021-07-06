Highlights: Austintown claims 10U District 2 Little League softball championship over Poland

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown 10U softball team are district champions after topping Poland 6-3 in the Ohio District 2 Little League 10U Championship game.

Austintown would jump on the board first, scoring two runs in the first inning to jump ahead 2-0.

Poland would bounce back in their half of the inning when Gia Vrona belted a RBI-triple to make it 2-1.

The score would stay that way until the third when Austintown would add a run on an error to make it 3-1.

Poland would get one back in their half of the third to cut the deficit to 3-2.

But in the fourth inning, Austintown would add two more runs on a wild pitch to take a 5-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, Poland would add a run on a RBI-single by Emma Boccieri to make it 6-3 Austintown, but that is as close as Poland would bring it.

Austintown pitcher Mila Hamley had 15 strikeouts in the win.

Both teams now move on to the state tournament in Ashtabula.