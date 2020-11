The Tigers advance to the Division II Regional Championship this Saturday

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A penalty kick in the 46th minute by senior Gabe Altawil proved to be the difference in Howland’s 1-0 win over Bay in the Division II Regional Semifinals. The Rockets were the Number One ranked D2 team in the state this season.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Wednesday’s game.

Howland will advance to the Regional Finals this Saturday. The Tigers will host Chagrin Falls at 3pm.