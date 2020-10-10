Highlights: Alliance vs. Hubbard

Hubbard (5-2) moves on to face #8 seeded Geneva in round two next week

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Eagles held on to advance in the OHSAA high school football playoffs with a round one victory over Alliance Friday night, 42-38.

Hubbard (5-2) moves on to face #8 seeded Geneva in round two next week.

