MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s season came to an end Friday night, as the Cardinals fell to Akron Buchtel, 26-19.

The #9 seeded Griffins (6-5) will advance to play #1 Canton South who defeated #16 Northwest 46-22 in the second round of the Division IV, Region 13 Playoffs.

Cardinal Mooney falls to 5-6 on the season.