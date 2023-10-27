MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s season came to an end Friday night, as the Cardinals fell to Akron Buchtel, 26-19.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
The #9 seeded Griffins (6-5) will advance to play #1 Canton South who defeated #16 Northwest 46-22 in the second round of the Division IV, Region 13 Playoffs.
Cardinal Mooney falls to 5-6 on the season.
