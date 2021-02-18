Highlights: 3rd quarter surge leads Southern past Lisbon

Southern outscored Lisbon 16-4 in the third quarter to grab the lead for good over the Blue Devils

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern boys basketball team used a big third quarter to grab the win over Lisbon 50-37 Thursday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Indians and Blue Devils.

Lisbon got off to a hot start, holding Southern to just eight points in the quarter to take a 15-8 lead.

But the Indians responded in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to just 26-25 at the break.

The third quarter would prove to be the difference as the Indians went on a 16-4 run in the quarter to take the lead for good.

Brock Smalley was the lone Southern player in double figures with 19 points. Timmy West and Bradly Sloan each had eight on the night.

For Lisbon, Blayne Brownfield had a team-high 15 points while Hunter Sturgeon added 11.

The Blue Devils fall to 14-7 on the year.