HIGHLIGHTS: 3-goal second period not enough for Phantoms, they fall to Chicago in overtime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A three-goal second period wasn’t enough for the Youngstown Phantoms Sunday evening against Chicago, as they fell to the Steel 4-3 in overtime.

Chicago got on the board first Sunday as Josh Doan scored with just six minutes left in the first period to make it 1-0.

The score would stay that way until the second period when the Phantoms caught fire.

Ben Schoen would score just 2:29 into the period to even the score at 1-1.

Just under two minutes later the Phantoms would take the lead with Jaden Grant’s second of the year to make it 2-1.

Youngstown would add another late in the second period when Georgii Merkulov found Yusaku Ando to make it 3-1.

But Chicago would score the next three-straight, including the game-winner in overtime.

Doan would get the GWG for the Steel, it was his third goal of the night.