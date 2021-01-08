Highlights: 22 turnovers doom YSU women against Oakland; Penguins drop to 0-3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team struggled with turnovers and was cold from the field in the third quarter in a 71-61 loss to Oakland on Friday evening at Beeghly Center.
The Golden Grizzlies went 8-for-15 from 3-point range in the opening half, but Youngstown State was well within striking distance at 41-36 at the break. YSU went 3-for-17 from the field in the third quarter as Oakland extended its lead to 10, and it couldn’t make up any ground in the fourth.
Youngstown State committed 22 turnovers, which was twice as many as it forced, and Oakland had a 22-7 edge in points off turnovers.
McKenah Peters tied for game-high honors with 14 points, 11 of which came in the first half, and Nneka Obiazor matched her career high with 12 points. Malia Maestro added a career-best 8 points off the bench.
Kahlaijah Dean tied Peters with 14 points and Alona Blackwell was right behind her with 13. Oakland got 30 points from its bench.
Youngstown State and Oakland will play game two of their weekend series on Saturday at Beeghly Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Watch the video above for highlights of Friday night’s game.
Courtesy: YSU Sports Information