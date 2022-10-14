NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers visited the Jackson-Milton Blue Jays Friday night.
The Tigers took a 20-0 lead into the half in part because of defense turning into offense in the first half with a long interception return setting up a short touchdown run.
Watch the video above to see the highlight.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.