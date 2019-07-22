High scoring Western Reserve looks to get back into playoffs

Reserve finished 1-2 in 2018 against teams who finished with a winning record

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Andy Hake took over the Western Reserve program in 2009 at the age of 29. He’s posted 95 wins in the past 10 years and has yet to drop 4 games (or more) in a single season. The offense has been humming as the Blue Devils has not ben held below 25-points per game during that stretch – Last year, Reserve averaged 38.2 points. That was their 7th time in the past 10 years where they’ve scored above 30-points per contest in that time span.

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Head Coach: Andy Hake, 11th season (95-22)

2018 record (MVAC): 8-2 (5-2), 3rd place

Five Key Points

1.Blue Devils have won their last 2 openers. Reserve had dropped 3 of their previous 5 openers before their win streak.

2.Defense has held the opposition to 15-points or less per game in 8 of the last 10 years.

3.In each of the last 13 years, Reserve has not lost 3 games or more in league play. Over the course of the last 6 seasons, the Blue Devils have lost twice in a row just once (Aug. 26 – Sept. 2, 2016).

4.Since Western Reserve joined the ITCL (and now onto the MVAC) in 2006, they’ve won 7 league championships (1 in MVAC, 6 in ITCL).

5.Reserve has won their last 8 road games during the regular season.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 38.2 (9th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 197.6

Passing Offense: 121.0

Total Offense: 318.6

…Western Reserve must replace their starting QB (Ryan Slaven, 683 passing yards & 210 yards rushing) and their top running backs (Adam Gatrell and Brandon Jarvis). Senior playmaker Todd Henning is back after garnering 1st-Team All-MVAC listing with a junior campaign which saw him catch 20 passes for 358 yards (6 TDs) and 115 rushing stripes (2 TDs).

Defense

Scoring Defense: 10.2 (3rd in Area)

Total Defense: 174.6

…The defense has improved from 224.1 yards per game in 2016 to 205.7 in 2017 and onto 174.6 just last fall. After closing out last season by allowing just about 10 points per game (10.2), 175-yards per outing (174.6) and forcing 2.6 turnovers – the Blue Devils lost 3 of their top 5 tacklers from a season ago. Reserve returns senior linebacker Cameron Durig – who earned 2nd-Team All-League a year ago – posted 53 tackles, 5 for a loss, and 2 quarterback sacks. Honorable Mention recipient Jimmy Mayberry, senior defensive back, led the team with 3 interceptions as he also had 32 tackles (3 TFL).

Schedule

Aug. 29 – Southeast

Sept. 6 – at East Palestine

Sept. 13 – at Norwayne

Sept. 20 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 27 – at McDonald

Oct. 4 – Sebring

Oct. 10 – Waterloo

Oct. 18 – Lowellville

Oct. 25 – at Springfield

Nov. 1 – Mineral Ridge