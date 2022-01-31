YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The girls high school basketball tournament brackets are out and that means the regular season is winding down. So are the opportunities to make the WKBN Starting 5.

Watch the video above to see some of the players that caught our attention last week.

Warren Harding’s Tyriq Ivory had a game high 29 points on Saturday in the Raider’s big win over Chaney.

Greenville’s Grace Cano has the Trojans sitting atop the Region 4 standings. She finished with 17 against Greenville on Thursday.

Campbell Memorial remains undefeated in conference play thanks in part to Kevin Moore. The Red Devils senior lit up Garfield for 25 points on Tuesday.

We also had two players join the 1,000 point club last week and both are juniors. Lowellville’s Anthony Lucente reached the milestone on Saturday, and Springfield’s Jacey Mullen joined the club on Wednesday.

Our Player of the Game from last Friday was Springfield’s Alex Rothwell. The Tiger’s senior had 15 points and 11 rebounds in that big win over Lowellville in our WKBN Game of the Week.