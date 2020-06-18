Live Now
High school sports taking next step towards fall seasons

High school sports across the state will be permitted to begin contact practices on June 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Thursday that high school sports across the state will be permitted to begin contact practices on June 22.

Phase 2 involves reopening contact practice for all sports. Football, lacrosse and other contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are observed.

Off-season workouts and activities for basketball and other sports are also permitted to take place.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is closely following state health guidelines and regulations.

