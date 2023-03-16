CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range claimed its third consecutive district championship last May by defeating Gilmour Academy 5-1.
The Raiders were defeated in the next round by the eventual-state finalist, Triway.
The defending Northeast 8 champions are after more success in 2023. “We’re expecting a good season after losing just two starters from last year,” coach Jeff DeRose said. “Their projected replacements are very talented. We should have power at the plate, so I expect a number of extra base hits. We‘re not the fastest team, but our power will hopefully compensate.”
The team returns plenty of experience with seniors Jamie Feren, Juli Stachowicz (8-1, 1.91 ERA, 121 Ks), Samantha Susany (.452 BA, 4 HRs, 39 RBIs; 14-6, 1.50 ERA, 112 Ks) and Kelly Szolek (.489 BA, 42 Hs) all back in the fold along with junior Madison Dado (.454 BA, 44 Hs).
The coaching staff praised freshman Keira Brogan, who moved into the district from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
The pitching of Susany and Stachowicz should play a big role in the success of the team. “Sam’s a righty with great off-speed [pitches]. Juli’s our lefty, she throws hard. Both are signed to play college ball.”
South Range Raiders Softball Preview
2022 Record: 22-7
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won Canfield District over Gilmour Academy (5-1), lost to Tuslaw in Regional Semifinal (6-1)
Coach: Jeff DeRose
Key Returnees
Jamie Feren, Senior
Julie Stachowicz, Senior
Samantha Susany, Senior
Kelly Szolek, Senior
Madison Dado, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Jefferson
Mar. 28 – at Jefferson
Mar. 30 – Lakeview
Mar. 31 – Columbiana
Apr. 3 – at Niles
Apr. 4 – Niles
Apr. 5 – at Lakeview
Apr. 10-14 – at Myrtle Beach GrandStrand Classic
Apr. 17 – at Poland
Apr. 18 – Poland
Apr. 22 – at Stow/Tallmadge
Apr. 24 – Hubbard
Apr. 25 – at Hubbard
Apr. 28-29 – Prebis Invitational
May 1 – at Struthers
May 2 – Struthers
May 5 – at Hoover
May 8 – at Girard
May 9 – Girard