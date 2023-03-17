POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After topping second-seeded West Branch (8-1), the Bulldogs were eliminated by rival Canfield (4-0) in the district championship game on May 19.

Poland began last season with a 6-5 mark before posting wins in 15 of its next 18 games before the setback to Canfield.

This year, shortstop Mary Brant returns after hitting for a .384 batting average (33-86) with 6 homers and 8 doubles to go along with her 26 runs batted in as a sophomore. Katie McDonald (P/1B) belted 4 homers and drove in 21 RBIs while batting .338 (25-74). McDonald also was the team’s featured pitcher by registering 20 wins with an earned run average of 2.04 and striking out 176 batters. Leanne Williams is back at first base while Kylee Hudran is set to return in the middle infield at second base. Meridith Trevis and Ella Gaffney are set to open the season in the outfield.

“We return a good mix of players along with some younger [girls],” coach Jim Serich said. “Pitching and defense will be our strength while we have a good mix of power and contact hitters.”

Freshmen Eliana Thompson, (3B), Avery Jakubovic (OF) and Leanna Boccieri (C) will be key newcomers for the Bulldogs.

Serich says, “We’ll look to compete every time we take the field.”

Poland opens the season against Hubbard.

Poland Bulldogs Softball Preview

2022 Record: 21-9

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Canfield in District championship game

Coach: Jim Serich

Key Returnees

Ella Gaffney, Senior

Katie McDonald, Senior

Meridith Trevis, Senior

Mary Brant, Junior

Leanne Williams, Junior

Kylee Hudran, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Hubbard

Mar. 28 – at Hubbard

Apr. 1 – Southington

Apr. 3 – at Struthers

Apr. 4 – Struthers

Apr. 6 – Sharpsville

Apr. 8 – Boardman

Apr. 10 – at Jefferson

Apr. 11 – Jefferson

Apr. 15 – at Chardon

Apr. 17 – South Range

Apr. 19 – at South Range

Apr. 20 – at Boardman

Apr. 21 – at Wendy’s Classic

Apr. 22 – at Wendy’s Classic

Apr. 24 – at Lakeview

Apr. 25 – Lakeview

Apr. 27 – Canfield

Apr. 29 – at Steubenville

May 1 – at Girard

May 2 – Girard

May 4 – at Canfield

May 8 – Niles

May 9 – at Niles