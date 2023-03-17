BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield was turned away by Mathews in the Kinsman District Final, 8-2, last May.
This year, the Warriors will have ten seniors on their roster as many bring much experience back to the diamond in 2023.
“We’ll rely on their leadership, experience and abilities this [spring],” said coach David DeJoy.
The expectations will remain high for a group that advanced to the district title game ten months ago. “We know we’ll face a whole new set of challenges with our move to Division 3,” DeJoy said. “It’s our goal to take on each challenge head-on and give it our best shot.”
Miranda Nicholson is back in the circle as a senior. Last year, she finished with a 12-5 record and struck out 110 batters. Abby DeJoy and Sophia Hook led the team in base hits as juniors.
The Warriors will get into their MVAC schedule with a matchup against Liberty on March 29.
Brookfield Warriors’ Softball Preview
2022 Record: 13-6
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Championship game to Mathews, 8-2
Coach: David DeJoy
Key Returnees
Abby DeJoy, Senior
Katie Gibson, Senior
Sophia Hook, Senior
Katie Logan, Senior
Samantha McAnany, Senior
Miranda Nicholson, Senior
Janae Pugh, Senior
Cadence Huffman, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 21 – Southington
Mar. 25 – Maplewood
Mar. 27 – at Salem
Mar. 28 – at Pymatuning Valley
Mar. 29 – Liberty
Mar. 30 – at Liberty
Apr. 1 – at Western Reserve
Apr. 3 – Campbell Memorial
Apr. 4 – at Campbell Memorial
Apr. 5 – at McDonald
Apr. 6 – Crestwood
Apr. 8 – at Boardman/Poland
Apr. 10 – at Crestview
Apr. 11 – Crestview
Apr. 13 – Champion
Apr. 14 – at Champion
Apr. 15 – Columbiana
Apr. 17 – Newton Falls
Apr. 18 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 20 – Bristol
Apr. 22 – at Springfield
Apr. 24 – at LaBrae
Apr. 25 – LaBrae
Apr. 26 – at Maplewood
May 1 – Garfield
May 2 – at Garfield