BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After upsetting New Philadelphia (3-0) in the district semifinals, the Spartans were upended by Walsh Jesuit in the district championship game, 2-1.
This year, coach Fred Mootz will rely on a strong pitching staff to help the Spartans get back into contention to play for the league and district championships.
“Tori Strines led us in the circle most of [last] year,” said Mootz. “Natalie Davis [who missed last year with an injury] will bolster our staff as well as freshman Gabby Sferra, who’s one to watch out for in 2023.”
Strines (6-6, 2.41 ERA, 82 Ks) earned Second-Team All-League honors. Her catcher Maddie Wymer (.344 BA, 17 RBIs) also achieved All-American Conference honors last spring.
Mootz indicated, “I always set expectations high, [that] starts with [our attempt] to win maybe the toughest league in the tri-county area (AAC). We always try to make that run at a district title that we were ever so close to winning last season. We schedule up every season to better prepare us for that.”
The season begins for Boardman at Independence on Friday, March 24.
Boardman Spartans’ Softball Preview
2022 Record: 12-15
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Walsh Jesuit, 2-1, in the Massillon District Final
Coach: Fred Mootz
Key Returnees
Natalie Davis, Senior
Maddie Dravecky, Senior
Cami Goske, Senior
Maddie Wymer, Junior
Tori Strines, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 24 – at Independence
Mar. 25 – Dover/Lake
Mar. 27 – Crestview
Mar. 31 – at Green
Apr. 1 – vs. Revere/Field (Strike Out Cancer)
Apr. 3 – at Fitch
Apr. 4 – Fitch
Apr. 8 – at Poland/Brookfield
Apr. 13 – Mentor
Apr. 14 – at Hubbard
Apr. 15 – West Branch
Apr. 17 – at Harding
Apr. 18 – Harding
Apr. 20 – Poland
Apr. 22 – at Aurora
Apr. 24 – Canfield
Apr. 25 – at Canfield
Apr. 26 – Walsh Jesuit
Apr. 29 – at Jackson
May 1 – Howland
May 2 – at Howland
May 4 – at Champion