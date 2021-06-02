Windham High School Football Schedule

Windham High School - Windham, Ohio

Windham Bombers, High School Football Schedule

Adobe Stock

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – Lisbon
  • Aug. 27 – at East Palestine
  • Sept. 3 – at Jackson-Milton
  • Sept. 10 – St. John
  • Sept. 18 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
  • Sept. 24 – Southeast
  • Oct. 1 – Pymatuning Valley
  • Oct. 8 – at Fairport Harding
  • Oct. 15 – Mathews
  • Oct. 22 – at Southington Chalker

Windham High School

Nickname: The Bombers

Colors: Black and Gold

School address:- 9530 Bauer Ave, Windham, OH 44288

Stadium location:- 9530 Bauer Ave, Windham, OH 44288

