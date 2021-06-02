Windham High School Football Schedule

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – Lisbon

Aug. 27 – at East Palestine

Sept. 3 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 10 – St. John

Sept. 18 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 24 – Southeast

Oct. 1 – Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 8 – at Fairport Harding

Oct. 15 – Mathews

Oct. 22 – at Southington Chalker

View all local high school football schedules

Windham High School

Nickname: The Bombers

Colors: Black and Gold

School address:- 9530 Bauer Ave, Windham, OH 44288

Stadium location:- 9530 Bauer Ave, Windham, OH 44288

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the WHS football schedule please contact support.