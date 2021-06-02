Windham High School Football Schedule

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – Lisbon
- Aug. 27 – at East Palestine
- Sept. 3 – at Jackson-Milton
- Sept. 10 – St. John
- Sept. 18 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
- Sept. 24 – Southeast
- Oct. 1 – Pymatuning Valley
- Oct. 8 – at Fairport Harding
- Oct. 15 – Mathews
- Oct. 22 – at Southington Chalker
Windham High School
Nickname: The Bombers
Colors: Black and Gold
School address:- 9530 Bauer Ave, Windham, OH 44288
Stadium location:- 9530 Bauer Ave, Windham, OH 44288
