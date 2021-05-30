Waterloo High School Football Schedule

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Newton Falls

Aug. 27 – at Strasburg-Franklin

Sept. 3 – Malvern

Sept. 10 – Sebring

Sept. 17 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 24 – Lowellville

Oct. 1 – at Springfield

Oct. 8 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 15 – McDonald

Oct. 22 – Mineral Ridge

View all local high school football schedules

Waterloo High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Burgundy and White

School address: 1464 Industry Rd, Atwater, OH 44201

Stadium location: 1464 Industry Rd, Atwater, OH 44201

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the WHS football schedule please contact support.