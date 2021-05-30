Waterloo High School Football Schedule

Waterloo High School - Atwater, Ohio

Waterloo Vikings, High School Football Schedule

ATWATER, Ohio

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – at Newton Falls
  • Aug. 27 – at Strasburg-Franklin
  • Sept. 3 – Malvern
  • Sept. 10 – Sebring
  • Sept. 17 – at Western Reserve
  • Sept. 24 – Lowellville
  • Oct. 1 – at Springfield
  • Oct. 8 – at Jackson-Milton
  • Oct. 15 – McDonald
  • Oct. 22 – Mineral Ridge

Waterloo High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Burgundy and White

School address: 1464 Industry Rd, Atwater, OH 44201

Stadium location: 1464 Industry Rd, Atwater, OH 44201

