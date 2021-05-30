Waterloo High School Football Schedule

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – at Newton Falls
- Aug. 27 – at Strasburg-Franklin
- Sept. 3 – Malvern
- Sept. 10 – Sebring
- Sept. 17 – at Western Reserve
- Sept. 24 – Lowellville
- Oct. 1 – at Springfield
- Oct. 8 – at Jackson-Milton
- Oct. 15 – McDonald
- Oct. 22 – Mineral Ridge
Waterloo High School
Nickname: The Vikings
Colors: Burgundy and White
School address: 1464 Industry Rd, Atwater, OH 44201
Stadium location: 1464 Industry Rd, Atwater, OH 44201
