TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – East Canton
• Aug. 25 – at East Palestine
• Sept. 1 – Weir
• Sept. 8 – Madonna
• Sept. 15 – at Oak Glen
• Sept. 22 – at Edison
• Sept. 29 – at Buckeye Local
• Oct. 6 – at Conotton Valley
• Oct. 13 – Caldwell
• Oct. 20 – Steubenville Catholic Central
Toronto High School
Nickname: The Red Knights
Colors: Red and White
School address: 1305 Dennis Way, Toronto, OH 43964
Stadium location: North River Avenue, Toronto, OH 43964
