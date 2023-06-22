TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – East Canton

• Aug. 25 – at East Palestine

• Sept. 1 – Weir

• Sept. 8 – Madonna

• Sept. 15 – at Oak Glen

• Sept. 22 – at Edison

• Sept. 29 – at Buckeye Local

• Oct. 6 – at Conotton Valley

• Oct. 13 – Caldwell

• Oct. 20 – Steubenville Catholic Central

Toronto High School

Nickname: The Red Knights

Colors: Red and White

School address: 1305 Dennis Way, Toronto, OH 43964

Stadium location: North River Avenue, Toronto, OH 43964

