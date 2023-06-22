STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – at Wellsville

• Aug. 26 – Strasburg

• Sept. 2 – Bishop Rosecrans

• Sept. 9 – St. John

• Sept. 15 – at Fairport Harding

• Sept. 22 – at Madonna

• Sept. 30 – Carrick

• Oct. 7 – Bridgeport

• Oct. 13 – at Conotton Valley

• Oct. 20 – at Toronto

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Nickname: The Crusaders

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 320 West View Avenue, Steubenville, OH 43952

Stadium location: 1952 Calvin Jones Way, Steubenville, OH 43952

