2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – at Wellsville
• Aug. 26 – Strasburg
• Sept. 2 – Bishop Rosecrans
• Sept. 9 – St. John
• Sept. 15 – at Fairport Harding
• Sept. 22 – at Madonna
• Sept. 30 – Carrick
• Oct. 7 – Bridgeport
• Oct. 13 – at Conotton Valley
• Oct. 20 – at Toronto
Steubenville Catholic Central High School
Nickname: The Crusaders
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 320 West View Avenue, Steubenville, OH 43952
Stadium location: 1952 Calvin Jones Way, Steubenville, OH 43952
