2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – at Campbell Memorial

• Aug. 25 – at Smithville

• Sept. 1 – Mineral Ridge

• Sept. 8 – East Canton

• Sept. 15 – at Windham

• Sept. 22 – Rootstown

• Sept. 29 – at Southeast

• Oct. 6 – at Warren JFK

• Oct. 13 – at Mogadore

• Oct. 20 – Canton Central Catholic

St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Nickname: The Knights

Colors: Black and Gold

School address: 2121 Reno Drive NE, Louisville, Ohio 44641

Stadium location: 2121 Reno Drive NE, Louisville, Ohio 44641

