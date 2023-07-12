LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – at Campbell Memorial
• Aug. 25 – at Smithville
• Sept. 1 – Mineral Ridge
• Sept. 8 – East Canton
• Sept. 15 – at Windham
• Sept. 22 – Rootstown
• Sept. 29 – at Southeast
• Oct. 6 – at Warren JFK
• Oct. 13 – at Mogadore
• Oct. 20 – Canton Central Catholic
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Nickname: The Knights
Colors: Black and Gold
School address: 2121 Reno Drive NE, Louisville, Ohio 44641
Stadium location: 2121 Reno Drive NE, Louisville, Ohio 44641
