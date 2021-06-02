St. John High School Football Schedule

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Rittman

Aug. 27 – St. Mary Central Catholic

Sept. 3 – Akron Springfield

Sept. 10 – at Windham

Sept. 17 – Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 24 – at Lutheran East

Oct. 1 – Southington Chalker

Oct. 8 – Mathews

Oct. 15 – TBD

Oct. 22 – Fairport Harding

St. John High School

Nickname: The Heralds

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Stadium location: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

