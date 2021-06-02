St. John High School Football Schedule

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – at Rittman
- Aug. 27 – St. Mary Central Catholic
- Sept. 3 – Akron Springfield
- Sept. 10 – at Windham
- Sept. 17 – Pymatuning Valley
- Sept. 24 – at Lutheran East
- Oct. 1 – Southington Chalker
- Oct. 8 – Mathews
- Oct. 15 – TBD
- Oct. 22 – Fairport Harding
St. John High School
Nickname: The Heralds
Colors: Navy Blue and White
School address: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004
Stadium location: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004
