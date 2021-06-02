St. John High School Football Schedule

Ashtabula St. John School - Ashtabula, Ohio

St. John Herald, High School Football Schedule

Adobe Stock

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – at Rittman
  • Aug. 27 – St. Mary Central Catholic
  • Sept. 3 – Akron Springfield
  • Sept. 10 – at Windham
  • Sept. 17 – Pymatuning Valley
  • Sept. 24 – at Lutheran East
  • Oct. 1 – Southington Chalker
  • Oct. 8 – Mathews
  • Oct. 15 – TBD
  • Oct. 22 – Fairport Harding

St. John High School

Nickname: The Heralds

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Stadium location: 7911 Depot Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004

If you have corrections to the SJHS football schedule please contact support.

