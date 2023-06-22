RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – at Wickliffe
• Aug. 25 – Mathews
• Sept. 1 – at Champion
• Sept. 8 – Akron North
• Sept. 15 – Minerva
• Sept. 22 – at Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 29 – St. Thomas Aquinas
• Oct. 6 – at Mogadore
• Oct. 13 – Rootstown
• Oct. 20 – Warren JFK
Southeast High School
Nickname: The Pirates
Colors: Maroon and Gold
School address: 8423 Tallmadge Road, Ravenna, OH 44266
Stadium location: 8423 Tallmadge Road, Ravenna, OH 44266
