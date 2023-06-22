RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – at Wickliffe

• Aug. 25 – Mathews

• Sept. 1 – at Champion

• Sept. 8 – Akron North

• Sept. 15 – Minerva

• Sept. 22 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 29 – St. Thomas Aquinas

• Oct. 6 – at Mogadore

• Oct. 13 – Rootstown

• Oct. 20 – Warren JFK

Southeast High School

Nickname: The Pirates

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 8423 Tallmadge Road, Ravenna, OH 44266

Stadium location: 8423 Tallmadge Road, Ravenna, OH 44266

