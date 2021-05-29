Slippery Rock High School Football Schedule

Slippery Rock High School - Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

Slippery Rock Rockets, High School Football Schedule

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 27 – Fort LeBoeuf
  • Sept. 3 – at Mercyhurst Prep
  • Sept. 10 – at Titusville
  • Sept. 17 – Grove City
  • Sept. 24 – Corry
  • Oct. 1 – at Conneaut, OH
  • Oct. 8 – Hickory
  • Oct. 15 – Sharon
  • Oct. 22 – at Girard, PA

Slippery Rock High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Grey and Red

School address: 201 Kiester Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Stadium location: 201 Kiester Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

