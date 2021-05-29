Slippery Rock High School Football Schedule

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 27 – Fort LeBoeuf
- Sept. 3 – at Mercyhurst Prep
- Sept. 10 – at Titusville
- Sept. 17 – Grove City
- Sept. 24 – Corry
- Oct. 1 – at Conneaut, OH
- Oct. 8 – Hickory
- Oct. 15 – Sharon
- Oct. 22 – at Girard, PA
Slippery Rock High School
Nickname: The Rockets
Colors: Grey and Red
School address: 201 Kiester Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057
Stadium location: 201 Kiester Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057
