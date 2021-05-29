Slippery Rock High School Football Schedule

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 27 – Fort LeBoeuf

Sept. 3 – at Mercyhurst Prep

Sept. 10 – at Titusville

Sept. 17 – Grove City

Sept. 24 – Corry

Oct. 1 – at Conneaut, OH

Oct. 8 – Hickory

Oct. 15 – Sharon

Oct. 22 – at Girard, PA

Slippery Rock High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Grey and Red

School address: 201 Kiester Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Stadium location: 201 Kiester Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057

