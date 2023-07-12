ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – at Crestwood
• Aug. 25 – Champion
• Sept. 1 – at Field
• Sept. 8 – Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 15 – Shenandoah
• Sept. 22 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
• Sept. 29 – Warren JFK
• Oct. 6 – TBA
• Oct. 13 – at Southeast
• Oct. 20 – Mogadore
Rootstown High School
Nickname: The Rovers
Colors: Navy Blue and White
School address: 4190 State Route 44, Rootstown, Ohio 44272
Stadium location: 4140 State Route 44, Rootstown, Ohio 44272
