2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – at Crestwood

• Aug. 25 – Champion

• Sept. 1 – at Field

• Sept. 8 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 15 – Shenandoah

• Sept. 22 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

• Sept. 29 – Warren JFK

• Oct. 6 – TBA

• Oct. 13 – at Southeast

• Oct. 20 – Mogadore

Rootstown High School

Nickname: The Rovers

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 4190 State Route 44, Rootstown, Ohio 44272

Stadium location: 4140 State Route 44, Rootstown, Ohio 44272

