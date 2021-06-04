Richmond Edison High School Football Schedule

RICHMOND, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – Southern

Aug. 27 – at Wellsville

Sept. 4 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 10 – Mathews

Sept. 17 – at Beaver Local

Sept. 24 – Toronto

Oct. 1 – at East Liverpool

Oct. 8 – at Harrison Central

Oct. 15 – Buckeye Local

Oct. 22 – Indian Creek

View all local high school football schedules

Edison High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Black and Silver

School address:- 9890 OH-152, Richmond, OH 43944

Stadium location:- 9890 OH-152, Richmond, OH 43944

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the EHS football schedule please contact support.