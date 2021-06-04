Richmond Edison High School Football Schedule

Edison High School - Richmond, Ohio

Edison Wildcats High School Football Schedule

RICHMOND, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – Southern
  • Aug. 27 – at Wellsville
  • Sept. 4 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
  • Sept. 10 – Mathews
  • Sept. 17 – at Beaver Local
  • Sept. 24 – Toronto
  • Oct. 1 – at East Liverpool
  • Oct. 8 – at Harrison Central
  • Oct. 15 – Buckeye Local
  • Oct. 22 – Indian Creek

Edison High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Black and Silver

School address:- 9890 OH-152, Richmond, OH 43944

Stadium location:- 9890 OH-152, Richmond, OH 43944

