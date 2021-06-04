Richmond Edison High School Football Schedule

RICHMOND, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – Southern
- Aug. 27 – at Wellsville
- Sept. 4 – at Steubenville Catholic Central
- Sept. 10 – Mathews
- Sept. 17 – at Beaver Local
- Sept. 24 – Toronto
- Oct. 1 – at East Liverpool
- Oct. 8 – at Harrison Central
- Oct. 15 – Buckeye Local
- Oct. 22 – Indian Creek
Edison High School
Nickname: The Wildcats
Colors: Black and Silver
School address:- 9890 OH-152, Richmond, OH 43944
Stadium location:- 9890 OH-152, Richmond, OH 43944
