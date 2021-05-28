Pymatuning Valley High School Football Schedule

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – Mineral Ridge
  • Aug. 27 – Cardinal
  • Sept. 3 – Grand Valley
  • Sept. 10 – Rootstown
  • Sept. 17 – at St. John
  • Sept. 24 – at Fairport Harding
  • Oct. 1 – at Windham
  • Oct. 8 – at Southington Chalker
  • Oct. 15 – Toronto
  • Oct. 22 – Mathews

Pymatuning Valley High School

Nickname: The Lakers

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 5571 US-6, Andover, OH 44003

Stadium location: Laker Stadium, Andover, OH 44003

