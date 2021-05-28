Pymatuning Valley High School Football Schedule

ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – Mineral Ridge
- Aug. 27 – Cardinal
- Sept. 3 – Grand Valley
- Sept. 10 – Rootstown
- Sept. 17 – at St. John
- Sept. 24 – at Fairport Harding
- Oct. 1 – at Windham
- Oct. 8 – at Southington Chalker
- Oct. 15 – Toronto
- Oct. 22 – Mathews
Pymatuning Valley High School
Nickname: The Lakers
Colors: Maroon and Gold
School address: 5571 US-6, Andover, OH 44003
Stadium location: Laker Stadium, Andover, OH 44003
