Pymatuning Valley High School Football Schedule

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – Mineral Ridge

Aug. 27 – Cardinal

Sept. 3 – Grand Valley

Sept. 10 – Rootstown

Sept. 17 – at St. John

Sept. 24 – at Fairport Harding

Oct. 1 – at Windham

Oct. 8 – at Southington Chalker

Oct. 15 – Toronto

Oct. 22 – Mathews

Pymatuning Valley High School

Nickname: The Lakers

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 5571 US-6, Andover, OH 44003

Stadium location: Laker Stadium, Andover, OH 44003

