2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – Field

• Aug. 25 – Ravenna

• Sept. 1 – at Dalton

• Sept. 9 – at Newark Catholic

• Sept. 16 – Columbus Crusaders

• Sept. 22 – at Warren JFK

• Sept. 29 – at Canton Central Catholic

• Oct. 6 – Southeast

• Oct. 13 – St. Thomas Aquinas

• Oct. 20 – at Rootstown

Mogadore High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Green and White

School address: 130 South Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260

Stadium location: 3875 Curtis Street, Mogadore, OH 44260

