MOGADORE, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – Field
• Aug. 25 – Ravenna
• Sept. 1 – at Dalton
• Sept. 9 – at Newark Catholic
• Sept. 16 – Columbus Crusaders
• Sept. 22 – at Warren JFK
• Sept. 29 – at Canton Central Catholic
• Oct. 6 – Southeast
• Oct. 13 – St. Thomas Aquinas
• Oct. 20 – at Rootstown
Mogadore High School
Nickname: The Wildcats
Colors: Green and White
School address: 130 South Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260
Stadium location: 3875 Curtis Street, Mogadore, OH 44260
