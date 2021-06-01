Minerva High School Football Schedule

High School Football Schedules

Minerva Lions - Minerva, Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Minerva Lions, High School Football Schedule

Adobe Stock

MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – at United
  • Aug. 27 – at Sandy Valley
  • Sept. 3 – Beaver Local
  • Sept. 10 – at Alliance
  • Sept. 17 – Marlington
  • Sept. 24 – at Salem
  • Oct. 1 – Southeast
  • Oct. 8 – Canton South
  • Oct. 15 – at West Branch
  • Oct. 22 – Carrollton

View all local high school football schedules

Minerva High School

Nickname: The Lions

Colors: Crimson and Grey

School address: 501 Almeda Ave, Minerva, OH 44657

Stadium location: 501 Almeda Ave, Minerva, OH 44657

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the MHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com