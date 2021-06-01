Minerva High School Football Schedule

MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – at United

Aug. 27 – at Sandy Valley

Sept. 3 – Beaver Local

Sept. 10 – at Alliance

Sept. 17 – Marlington

Sept. 24 – at Salem

Oct. 1 – Southeast

Oct. 8 – Canton South

Oct. 15 – at West Branch

Oct. 22 – Carrollton

Minerva High School

Nickname: The Lions

Colors: Crimson and Grey

School address: 501 Almeda Ave, Minerva, OH 44657

Stadium location: 501 Almeda Ave, Minerva, OH 44657

