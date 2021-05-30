Marlington High School Football Schedule

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – Coventry

Aug. 27 – Northwest

Sept. 3 – at Ridgewood

Sept. 10 – at West Branch

Sept. 17 – at Minerva

Sept. 24 – Canton South

Oct. 1 – Salem

Oct. 8 – New Philadelphia

Oct. 15 – at Carrollton

Oct. 22 – Alliance

Marlington High School

Nickname: The Dukes

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601

Stadium location: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601

