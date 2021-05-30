Marlington High School Football Schedule

Marlington High School - Alliance, Ohio

Marlington Dukes, High School Football Schedule

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – Coventry
  • Aug. 27 – Northwest
  • Sept. 3 – at Ridgewood
  • Sept. 10 – at West Branch
  • Sept. 17 – at Minerva
  • Sept. 24 – Canton South
  • Oct. 1 – Salem
  • Oct. 8 – New Philadelphia
  • Oct. 15 – at Carrollton
  • Oct. 22 – Alliance

Marlington High School

Nickname: The Dukes

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601

Stadium location: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601

