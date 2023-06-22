LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – at New Philadelphia

• Aug. 25 – at Zanesville

• Sept. 1 – Northwest

• Sept. 8 – Hoover

• Sept. 15 – at Lake

• Sept. 22 – Perry

• Sept. 29 – at Green

• Oct. 6 – GlenOak

• Oct. 13 – at South Range

• Oct. 20 – Steubenville

Louisville High School

Nickname: The Leopards

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 1201 South Nickleplate Street, Louisville, OH 44641

Stadium location: 606 South Street, Louisville, OH 44641

