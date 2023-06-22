LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – at New Philadelphia
• Aug. 25 – at Zanesville
• Sept. 1 – Northwest
• Sept. 8 – Hoover
• Sept. 15 – at Lake
• Sept. 22 – Perry
• Sept. 29 – at Green
• Oct. 6 – GlenOak
• Oct. 13 – at South Range
• Oct. 20 – Steubenville
Louisville High School
Nickname: The Leopards
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 1201 South Nickleplate Street, Louisville, OH 44641
Stadium location: 606 South Street, Louisville, OH 44641
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m.
