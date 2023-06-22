ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – Akron North

• Aug. 25 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

• Sept. 1 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 8 – at Orange

• Sept. 15 – West Geauga

• Sept. 22 – at Madison

• Sept. 29 – Jefferson

• Oct. 6 – at Geneva

• Oct. 13 – Conneaut

• Oct. 20 – at Edgewood

Lakeside High School

Nickname: The Dragons

Colors: Forest Green and Vegas Gold

School address: 6600 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Stadium location: 6600 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004

