2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – Akron North
• Aug. 25 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
• Sept. 1 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 8 – at Orange
• Sept. 15 – West Geauga
• Sept. 22 – at Madison
• Sept. 29 – Jefferson
• Oct. 6 – at Geneva
• Oct. 13 – Conneaut
• Oct. 20 – at Edgewood
Lakeside High School
Nickname: The Dragons
Colors: Forest Green and Vegas Gold
School address: 6600 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004
Stadium location: 6600 Sanborn Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004
