Jefferson High School Football Schedule

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – at Grand Valley
- Aug. 27 – at Painesville Harvey
- Sept. 3 – Edgewood
- Sept. 10 – at Girard
- Sept. 17 – Niles
- Sept. 24 – at Hubbard
- Oct. 1 – Struthers
- Oct. 8 – at South Range
- Oct. 15 – Poland
- Oct. 22 – Lakeview
Jefferson High School
Nickname: The Falcons
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 2027 West Mulberry Street, Jefferson, OH 44047
Stadium location: Falcon Pride Stadium, Jefferson, OH 44047
