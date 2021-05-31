Jefferson High School Football Schedule

High School Football Schedules

Jefferson Area High School - Jefferson, Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jefferson Falcons, High School Football Schedule

Adobe Stock

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – at Grand Valley
  • Aug. 27 – at Painesville Harvey
  • Sept. 3 – Edgewood
  • Sept. 10 – at Girard
  • Sept. 17 – Niles
  • Sept. 24 – at Hubbard
  • Oct. 1 – Struthers
  • Oct. 8 – at South Range
  • Oct. 15 – Poland
  • Oct. 22 – Lakeview

View all local high school football schedules

Jefferson High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 2027 West Mulberry Street, Jefferson, OH 44047

Stadium location: Falcon Pride Stadium, Jefferson, OH 44047

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the JAHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com