Jefferson High School Football Schedule

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Grand Valley

Aug. 27 – at Painesville Harvey

Sept. 3 – Edgewood

Sept. 10 – at Girard

Sept. 17 – Niles

Sept. 24 – at Hubbard

Oct. 1 – Struthers

Oct. 8 – at South Range

Oct. 15 – Poland

Oct. 22 – Lakeview

Jefferson High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 2027 West Mulberry Street, Jefferson, OH 44047

Stadium location: Falcon Pride Stadium, Jefferson, OH 44047

