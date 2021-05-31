James A. Garfield High School Football Schedule

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – at Cardinal
- Aug. 27 – Lakeview
- Sept. 3 – at Warren JFK
- Sept. 10 – LaBrae
- Sept. 17 – Newton Falls
- Sept. 24 – Champion
- Oct. 1 – at Campbell Memorial
- Oct. 8 – Crestview
- Oct. 15 – at Brookfield
- Oct. 23 – at Liberty
James A. Garfield High School
Nickname: The G-Men
Colors: Yellow and Black
School address: 10233 OH-88, Garrettsville, OH 44231
Stadium location: 10233 OH-88, Garrettsville, OH 44231
