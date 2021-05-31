James A. Garfield High School Football Schedule

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Cardinal

Aug. 27 – Lakeview

Sept. 3 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 10 – LaBrae

Sept. 17 – Newton Falls

Sept. 24 – Champion

Oct. 1 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 8 – Crestview

Oct. 15 – at Brookfield

Oct. 23 – at Liberty

James A. Garfield High School

Nickname: The G-Men

Colors: Yellow and Black

School address: 10233 OH-88, Garrettsville, OH 44231

Stadium location: 10233 OH-88, Garrettsville, OH 44231

