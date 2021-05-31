James A. Garfield High School Football Schedule

James A. Garfield High School - Garrettsville, Ohio

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – at Cardinal
  • Aug. 27 – Lakeview
  • Sept. 3 – at Warren JFK
  • Sept. 10 – LaBrae
  • Sept. 17 – Newton Falls
  • Sept. 24 – Champion
  • Oct. 1 – at Campbell Memorial
  • Oct. 8 – Crestview
  • Oct. 15 – at Brookfield
  • Oct. 23 – at Liberty

James A. Garfield High School

Nickname: The G-Men

Colors: Yellow and Black

School address: 10233 OH-88, Garrettsville, OH 44231

Stadium location: 10233 OH-88, Garrettsville, OH 44231

