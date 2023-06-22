ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 17 – at Conneaut

• Aug. 25 – at Edgewood

• Sept. 1 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 8 – at Beachwood

• Sept. 15 – Wickliffe

• Sept. 22 – Kirtland

• Sept. 29 – at Painesville Harvey

• Oct. 6 – Cardinal

• Oct. 13 – at Berkshire

• Oct. 20 – Crestwood

Grand Valley High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Royal Blue, Navy Blue, White and Grey

School address: 111 Grand Valley Avenue West, Orwell, OH 44076

Stadium location: 111 Grand Valley Avenue West, Orwell, OH 44076

