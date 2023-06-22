ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 17 – at Conneaut
• Aug. 25 – at Edgewood
• Sept. 1 – at Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 8 – at Beachwood
• Sept. 15 – Wickliffe
• Sept. 22 – Kirtland
• Sept. 29 – at Painesville Harvey
• Oct. 6 – Cardinal
• Oct. 13 – at Berkshire
• Oct. 20 – Crestwood
View all local high school football schedules
Grand Valley High School
Nickname: The Mustangs
Colors: Royal Blue, Navy Blue, White and Grey
School address: 111 Grand Valley Avenue West, Orwell, OH 44076
Stadium location: 111 Grand Valley Avenue West, Orwell, OH 44076
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the GVHS football schedule please contact support.