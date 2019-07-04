Football schedule: Wilmington High School

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23 – Sharon
- Aug. 30 – Farrell
- Sept. 6– at Northwestern
- Sept. 13 – at Lakeview
- Sept. 20 – Conneaut (OH)
- Sept. 27 – Greenville
- Oct. 4 – at Iroquois
- Oct. 11 – Sharpsville
- Oct. 18 – at Hickory
- Oct. 25- OPEN
Wilmington High School
Nickname: The Greyhounds
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 400 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142
Stadium location: 350 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142
