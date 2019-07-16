First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Football schedule: Wilmington High School

High School Football Schedules

Wilmington High School-New Wilmington, Pennsylvania

by: WKBN Staff

Wilmington Greyhounds - High School Football Schedule

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23 – Sharon
  • Aug. 30 – Farrell
  • Sept. 6 – at Northwestern
  • Sept. 13 – at Lakeview
  • Sept. 20 – Conneaut (OH)
  • Sept. 27 – Greenville
  • Oct. 4 – at Iroquois
  • Oct. 11 – Sharpsville
  • Oct. 18 – at Hickory

Wilmington High School

Nickname: The Greyhounds

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 400 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142

Stadium location: 350 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142

