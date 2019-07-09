Football schedule: Western Reserve High School

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – Southeast
- Sept. 6 – at East Palestine
- Sept. 13 –at Norwayne
- Sept. 20 – at Jackson Milton
- Sept. 27 – at McDonald
- Oct. 4 – Sebring
- Oct. 11 – Waterloo
- Oct. 18 – Lowellville
- Oct. 25 – at Springfield
- Nov. 1 –Mineral Ridge
Western Reserve High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Red, White, and Blue
School address: 13850 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401
Stadium location: 13850 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401
